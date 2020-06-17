Budget apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

Brickell has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has minimal transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

999 Brickell Bay Drive

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,450/month, this studio apartment, located at 999 Brickell Bay Drive, is 17.1% less than the $1,750/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

150 S.W. 10th St.

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 150 S.W. 10th St., is listed for $1,495/month.

The condo has air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

237 S.W. 13th St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom short-stay condo at 237 S.W. 13th St., which is going for $1,500/month.

The building features secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect a renovated kitchen and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

801 Brickell Bay Drive

Photo: Zumper

Check out this studio condo at 801 Brickell Bay Drive, listed at $1,650/month.

Building amenities include a gym and garage parking. You can also expect to find stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

1918 Brickell Ave.

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo, situated at 1918 Brickell Ave., is also listed for $1,650/month.

You'll see in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen and a balcony in the furnished condo. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

