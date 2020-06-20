Budget apartments for rent in Flagami, Miami

Flagami is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Flagami look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Flagami via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

111 N.W. 58th Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $950/month, this studio apartment, located at 111 N.W. 58th Ave., is 38.5% less than the $1,544/month median rent for a studio in Flagami.

You'll find air conditioning in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

4550 N.W. Ninth St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 4550 N.W. Ninth St., is listed for $1,150/month for its 605 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

3420 N.W. Third St.

Photo: Zumper

Then, there's this studio apartment at 3420 N.W. Third St., which is going for $1,200/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. The listing also promises a renovated kitchen in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

5201 N.W. Seventh St.

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this 400-square-foot studio apartment at 5201 N.W. Seventh St., listed at $1,380/month.

Building amenities include an elevator, assigned parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a balcony. Pet owners, rejoice: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.