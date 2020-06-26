The cheapest apartments for rent in the Little Haiti, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the budget price on a rental in the Little Haiti look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,250, compared to a $1,750 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in the Little Haiti via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5715 N.W. Sixth Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $900/month, this 1,507-square-foot studio apartment, located at 5715 N.W. Sixth Ave., is 20.0% less than the $1,125/month median rent for a studio in the Little Haiti.

You'll find air conditioning in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

6970 N.W. Second Ave.

Photo: Zumper

This studio apartment, situated at 6970 N.W. Second Ave., is also listed for $900/month.

The unit comes with air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

53 N.E. 49th St.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a studio apartment at 53 N.E. 49th St., which is going for $1,050/month.

The building features secured bike storage. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

156 N.W. 62nd St.

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this apartment at 156 N.W. 62nd St., also listed at $1,050/month.

The unit has central air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

