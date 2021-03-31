More single women own homes in Miami and Tampa than in most cities across the US

A home for sale with a "Sold" sign attached is viewed Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained at record lows this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI – In many major metropolitan cities across America, single women are outpacing single men when it comes to homeownership — and two Florida cities rank supreme.

According to a new study by LendingTree, despite the gender pay gap in the United States, U.S. Census Bureau data shows single women are more likely than single men to own a home in each of the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas.

The study states that Tampa has the largest share of single-women homeowners out of the nation’s 50 largest metros, with single women owning 16.83% of all households in the city, compared to 11.63% of single men. In total, this translates to single women in Tampa owning 132,500 homes.

Miami ranked no. 5 on the list, with single women owning 15.88% of all homes in the city compared to single men, who own 10.18% of all households.

Ad

Although women in the U.S. make an average of 81 cents for every dollar men earn, the study finds single women own nearly 1.6 million more homes than single men do in America’s 50 largest metros. Single women own about 5.2 million homes, while single men own roughly 3.6 million homes.

For the complete list of cities, or to read more about the study, click here.