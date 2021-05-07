A tiny castle built nearly 100 years ago is on sale in Fort Lauderdale

This miniature castle is on sale in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Just when you thought South Florida’s massive mansions were enough to make homeowners feel like royalty, it turns out there are literal castles being lived in — and one is currently on the market.

However, it’s so tiny, that it’s probably better suited for Rapunzel herself.

According to a listing on Zillow, a miniature castle and the compound it sits on is being sold for $1,750,000 in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Tarpon River, near the New River.

Inside of the castle built between 1924 and 1928 in Fort Lauderdale. (Courtesy of Connie Salerno of Coldwell Banker Realty)

And the property description on Zillow somehow waits until paragraph three to announce that the home on the property is, in fact, a castle.

The listing begins with, “Spectacular Gated Riverfront Compound in the heart of Tarpon River with Exceptional views! Directly on one of the widest parts of The New River offering a total of 153 ft of unrestricted Ocean Access waterfront complete with 4 legal docks accommodating sailboats and yachts up to 70′ in length.”

According to the listing, the two lots the castle sits on are a combined total of 17,864 square feet.

However, as for the actual castle? It’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home totaling 882 square feet.