The end of ‘Wade County?’ Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sell Miami Beach estate for $22 million

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Although it’s been two years since Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA, and one year since the Miami Heat officially retired his jersey, it looks like the “Wade County” we once knew in Miami-Dade County is a chapter now officially closed.

According to The Real Deal, Wade and his wife, actress, entrepreneur, and author Gabrielle Union, have sold their Miami Beach waterfront mansion for $22 million. It sold for more than $10 million less than the original asking price in 2019.

Wade, who is now the minority owner of the Utah Jazz, and Union, sold the estate, which is located at 5980 North Bay Road, to an undisclosed buyer, confirmed listing agent Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the sale.

Ad

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sell waterfront Miami Beach estate for $22 million, more than $10 million off the original ask, @kkallergis reports: https://t.co/YoVCVfjsmc — TRD South Florida (@trdmiami) June 3, 2021

The 13,800-square foot estate includes six-bedrooms, a wine room, a game room, a home theater, and, of course — an outdoor basketball court. (It wouldn’t be an NBA star’s home without one.)

According to The Real Deal, Wade paid nearly $10.6 million for the house in 2010 and later renovated it.

Although the couple has officially said goodbye to Miami and are now based in Los Angeles, Wade still has ties to South Florida.

Both Wade and Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem own 800 Degrees, a pizzeria based in Aventura.

Wade starred for the Miami Heat for most of his 16 NBA seasons, earning 13 All-Star selections and winning three titles.