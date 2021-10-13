You can buy Chris Bosh’s former Miami Beach mansion for $42 million

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – When we say the real estate market in South Florida is hot, we mean it’s scorching hot — and this former Miami Heat player’s Miami Beach mansion is bringing up the heat.

Chris Bosh, the former Miami Heat star who was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, first sold his North Bay Road mansion back in January for $14.4 million. However, according to a report by The Real Deal, the mansion has now hit the market for a whopping $42 million.

According to the report, the 12,400-square-foot waterfront property was re-listed for $42 million by an affiliate of AquaBlue Group, the group that originally purchased the mansion in January.

So, what makes the waterfront mansion worth three times the original selling price?

According to its listing on Zillow, the single-family home, located at 6396 North Bay Road in Miami Beach, features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an infinity-edge pool, boat dock, gym, and a custom “Italian expansive kitchen,” as well as a chef’s kitchen. Plus, it also has a “massive, one-of-a-kind, double-height great room,” and a “Grand master suite w direct bay views & morning kitchen.”

But if the price is a little steep for you, don’t fret — furniture is included.

The waterfront mansion is listed by Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of One Sotheby’s International Realty, states the listing.