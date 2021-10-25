Owner of Washington Nationals buys Dadeland apartment building for $114M

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Just steps away from the Dadeland North Metro station will stand a multi-million dollar apartment complex owned by none other than the owner of the Washington Nationals.

According to a new report by The Real Deal, Lerner Enterprises has acquired the new tower, Motion at Dadeland, for $114 million. The tower was sold by the Adler Group and 13th Floor Investments and Barings.

Mark Lerner, who serves as the managing principal owner and vice chairman of the Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and a principal of Lerner Enterprises, purchased the Washington Nationals in 2006, and helped build Nationals Park, according to Lerner Enterprises.

Motion at Dadeland is located 8400 South Dixie Highway in Miami near Dadeland Mall. The tower stands 25 stories tall and contains 294 units, according to its official website.

The tower’s amenities include a business center, fitness center, electric car charging stations, a pool with cabanas, a bar, BBQ station, a “social club,” and more.

As to why it’s located directly next to a metro rail station? The Real Deal reports that the building was “developed as part of a public-private partnership with Miami-Dade County, which is pushing for more residential projects near public transportation stops.”

Since 1952, Lerner Enterprises has evolved into a real estate development, management and investment company focused on the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

