A look inside the tallest building in the Sunshine State

MIAMI - At 860 feet tall, Miami's Panorama Tower is like living in the clouds.

It is the tallest building in Florida and is the tallest residential building south of Manhattan.

Panorama Vice President Jerry Hollo gave Local 10 News reporter Todd Tongen a sneak peek of the luxury residential tower Wednesday.

When finished, there will be 821 units, a 205-room hotel and 300,000 square feet of office space.

And we can't forget the amazing views. On a clear day, you can see Fort Lauderdale, and on a clear night, you can see the lights of Bimini.

High-speed elevators can get you from bottom to top in less than a minute.

From an indoor playground to three movie theaters, a tenant dining room with wine cellar lockers and a billiards room, Panorama has 50,000 square feet of amenities taking up an entire floor.

"We have a number of different amenities for our residents -- probably second to none," Hollo said. "We have a pet spa for their pets. Many of them have pets. We have a 15,000-square-foot gym. We have a cyber lounge. We have an upscale dining area if they want to have parties."

Panorama Tower is a whopping 85 stories tall.

Its penthouses on the 85th floor will soon be rented for $8,000 a month.

