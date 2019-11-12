Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

433 N.E. 82nd St.

Listed at $1,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 433 N.E. 82nd St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring. The building offers additional storage space, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

437 N.E. 29th St.

Listed at $1,175/month, this studio apartment is located at 437 N.E. 29th St.

The building has on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the apartment, you can anticipate granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7731 N.W. Second Ave. (Little Haiti)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7731 N.W. Second Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The unit has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

950 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Here's a 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 950 N.W. 11th St. that's also going for $1,200/month.

The building has an elevator and onsite laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.