Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2601 N.W. 16 Street Road (Flagami)

Here's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2601 N.W. 16 Street Road. It's listed for $1,716/month for its 835 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry and a gym. The apartment also includes a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Next, here's a 664-square-foot studio apartment at 1170 N.W. 11th St. that's going for $1,725/month.

The unit features a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Then, check out this 771-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $1,726/month.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. The unit also has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Southwest 10th Street (Brickell)

Listed at $1,729/month, this 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Southwest 10th Street.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 57th Avenue (Liberty City)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 57th Avenue. It's listed for $1,730/month for its 801 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.