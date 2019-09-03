Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

145 S.W. 13th St. (Brickell)

Listed at $1,904/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 145 S.W. 13th St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

240 N.W. 25th St.

Next up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 240 N.W. 25th St. that's going for $1,910/month.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, anticipa assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $1,935/month, this 560-square-foot studio apartment is located at 698 N. E. First Ave.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, a balcony, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

132 N.E. 24th St.

And here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 132 N.E. 24th St. It's listed for $1,938/month for its 707 square feet.

The apartment has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $99 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

