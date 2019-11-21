Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Northeast 32nd Street, #0921

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Northeast 32nd Street. It's listed for $2,022/month for its 754 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a gym. The apartment also features a deck. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1170 NW 11th St. (Overtown)

Here's a 741-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1170 NW 11th St. that's going for $2,025/month.

The residence includes a walk-in closet, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1420 NW 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Located at 1420 N.W. 14th Ave., here's a 1,146-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,030/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. The building offers an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

455 NE 24th St.

Listed at $2,035/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 455 NE 24th St.

The building has secured entry, a gym and garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

