Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

455 N.E. 24th St.

First up, at $2,410/month, this 1,040-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 455 N.E. 24th St.

The unit has high ceilings, a deck and quartz countertops. The building boasts a roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2263 S.W. 37th Ave. (Coral Way)

Then, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave. It's listed for $2,425/month for its 975 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. The unit also includes in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1111 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Next, check out this 1,238-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1111 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,447/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3470 E. Coast Ave.

Located at 3470 E. Coast Ave., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,449/month.

You can expect to see a balcony and large windows in the condo. The building offers a gym, outdoor space and a roof deck. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Finally, listed at $2,450/month, this 1,008-square-foot studio apartment is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.