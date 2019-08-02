Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Northwest Seventh Ave. (Allapattah)

First, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at Northwest Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $2,511/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the residence. Pet owners are in luck: This spot allows cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2875 N.E. Second Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 2875 N.E. Second Ave. that's going for $2,513/month.

The listing promises a deck, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning in the residence. A swimming pool is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

159 N.E. Seventh St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 159 N.E. Seventh St. It's listed for $2,520/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2351 Douglas Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $2,550/month, this 1,025-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2351 Douglas Road.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a gym, assigned parking and a swimming pool. The listing also promises stainless steel appliances in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

750 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 750 N.E. First Ave. that's going for $2,550/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. The condo also has in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

