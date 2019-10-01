Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

888 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 888 Brickell Key Drive. It's listed for $3,450/month for its 1,280 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and a gym. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a balcony. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

55 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Listed at $3,490/month, this 788-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 55 S.W. Ninth St.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed at $3,491/month, this 1,153-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive.

The residence has a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

951 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 951 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $3,500/month.

Look for a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the furnished unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

