Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $4,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

801 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Here's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo located at 801 S. Miami Ave. It's listed for $4,900/month.

The building offers an elevator, a gym and assigned parking. You can also expect to see a balcony in the condo. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2020 N. Bayshore Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2020 N. Bayshore Drive that's also going for $4,900/month.

The building boasts garage parking, a gym and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1080 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Then, check out this 1,988-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 1080 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $4,900/month.

Building amenities include a gym and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 Biscayne Blvd Wy (Downtown)

Lastly, located at 200 Biscayne Blvd Wy is this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $4,900/month.

In the apartment, expect to see high ceilings. The building offers a gym and assigned parking. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.