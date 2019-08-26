Budget apartments for rent in Coral Way, Miami

Coral Way is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Coral Way look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Coral Way via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2941 S.W. 36th Ave.



This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2941 S.W. 36th Ave., is listed for $850/month.

The unit comes with air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3511 S.W. 25th St.

Here's a studio apartment at 3511 S.W. 25th St., which is going for $1,000/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

350 S.W. 15th Road

Then there's this 400-square-foot studio at 350 S.W. 15th Road, listed at $1,150/month.

The residence includes a renovated kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3760 Bird Road

This studio apartment, situated at 3760 Bird Road, is listed for $1,557/month for its 556 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

