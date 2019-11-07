Budget apartments for rent in Shenandoah, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Shenandoah are hovering around $1,200, compared to a $1,800 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Shenandoah rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1735 S.W. 21st Terrace

Check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1735 S.W. 21st Terrace, and listed for $1,600/month.

In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1914 S.W. 17th Ave.

Next, here's a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1914 S.W. 17th Ave., which is going for $1,750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space. In the unit, look for granite countertops, air conditioning and large windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

853 S.W. 14th Ave.

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 853 S.W. 14th Ave., listed at $2,100/month.

Look for a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

