Glass mansion known as 'Taj Miami' for sale in Brickell

MIAMI - A penthouse in Brickell, known among area realtors as the "Taj Miami," has hit the market for the first time in a decade.

The price for the nearly 6,000-square-foot, glass penthouse atop The Palace Condominium located at 1541 Brickell Avenue is $3.3 million.

It’s already generating a lot of interest, listing agent Anthony Disano told Local 10 reporter Parker Branton while they toured the home.

"I’ve been doing this for many years and I haven’t seen these type of properties come on the market, especially with this type of decor," Disano said

The three-story penthouse was built in 1981. According to Disano, it took two years and about 30 workers to bring the meticulous vision for the space to life.

The home has a panoramic views of Miami, from the skyline to the bay to the beaches.

There is imported Italian marble throughout the six bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. The Moroccan-inspired ambiance is visible from floor-to-ceiling, and art from around the world adorns the handcrafted walls. The one-of-a-kind space has been sold a couple of times.

Hotel heiress Leona Helmsley reportedly nearly bought the apartment before Saudi Sheikh Saoud Al-Shaalan eventually did.

There is an open house for the listing on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

