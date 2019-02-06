Miami Beach home sells for $50 million, most ever for single-family home in Miami-Dade

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A home in Miami Beach just sold for $50 million, making it the most ever paid for a single-family home in the history of Miami-Dade County, according to reports.

The home at 3 Indian Creek Island Road was sold to an unnamed buyer and seller, CNBC reports.

Oddly enough, the home wasn't even listed for sale, but had originally sold for $47 million in 2012, which at the time was the record for the county.

The Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman

The home is over 20,000 square feet overlooking Biscayne Bay, and comes with 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The master suite alone is 3,000 square feet

But why stop there?

Also included is a 3D movie theater, rooftop lawn and chromotherapy spa... whatever that is.

Although pricey at $50 million, the price tag is still dwarfed by the $68 million being asked for a penthouse at 8701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

The Alexander Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate brokered the sale, which should make for some pretty festive times around the office.

