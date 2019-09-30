Shipping container homes bring affordable option to South Florida

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - A company in Miami is using shipping container homes for affordability in the retail market.

"Workforce and affordable housing is one of the number one issues here in South Florida," Dr. Pandwe Gibson, with EcoTech Visions, said. "We're happy to have finally found a model and the technology that can be able to meet this issue."

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Opa-Locka on Monday to highlight the potentially game-changing environmental project that is expected to have a big impact on affordable housing.

"It's three shipping containers built side by side into a sustainable development," Gibson said. "This area has (home) sales for $350,000 to $360,000. We're going to sell these houses for $205,000, well-below market value, so that we can support workforce and affordable housing."

Through a partnership with Miami-Dade County and with the support of Commissioner Barbara Jordan, EcoTech is building two homes on a lot in Miami Gardens.

"Affordability is not necessarily low income housing," Jordan said. "We are talking about the working class people, a teacher, a doctor, a firefighter, anyone that can afford a home for $205,000 when today's market goes up to $350,000."

These proposed homes will be approximately 1,200 square feet and contain three bedrooms and two bathrooms. They will also feature solar panels, an ecofriendly solution to high electric bills during South Florida summers.

"We have several lots in Miami Gardens and Opa-locka, two of which will be breaking ground this year and hopefully finish within the first quarter of 2020," Gibson said.

