The cheapest apartments for rent in southwest Coconut Grove, Miami

Apartment hunting on a budget can be challenging. So what does an affordable price on a rental in southwest Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,799 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in southwest Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3115 Carter St.

Listed at $1,750/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3115 Carter St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3655 Oak Ave.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom house, situated at 3655 Oak Ave., is listed for $1,850/month.

Amenities include outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3238 W. Trade Ave.

Last but not least, there's this townhouse with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms at 3238 W. Trade Ave. It's listed at $2,100/month.

Expect to find a balcony and granite countertops in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

