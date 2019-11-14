The most affordable apartments for rent in Brickell, Miami

Brickell is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Brickell look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Brickell via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

280 SW Eighth St.

Listed at $1,440/month, this 504-square-foot studio apartment, located at 280 SW Eighth St., is 12.7% less than the $1,650/month median rent for a studio in Brickell.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking; the apartment also comes with in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

224 SW 12th St.

Here's a studio apartment at 224 SW 12th St., which, at 531 square feet, is going for $1,550/month.

The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the furnished apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

80 SW Eighth St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 80 SW Eighth St., which, with 496 square feet, is going for $1,577/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a gym. The listing also promises in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

