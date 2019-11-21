The most affordable apartments for rent in Downtown, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,799, compared to a $1,796 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Northeast Fourth Avenue

This studio apartment, situated at Northeast Fourth Avenue, is listed for $1,429/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet; garage parking is offered as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

69 N.W. Ninth St.



Next, check out this studio apartment at 69 N.W. Ninth St., listed at $1,550/month.

The building features a gym. The unit also includes a walk-in closet and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

57 N.E. 14th St.

Then, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 57 N.E. 14th St., is listed for $1,600/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. Expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors in the unit. The listing is dog-friendly. Look out for a $500 deposit.

(See the listing here.)

692 N.E. Second Ave.

Finally, here's a studio apartment at 692 N.E. Second Ave., which is also going for $1,600/month.

The building features garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

