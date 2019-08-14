The most affordable apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable price on a rental in South-West Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in South-West Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3101 Plaza St.

Listed at $1,750/month, this 930-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3101 Plaza St.

The building features outdoor space and assigned parking; in the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

3238 W. Trade Ave.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 3238 W. Trade Ave., which, at 876 square feet, is going for $2,200/month.

The building offers secured entry. The unit also features a balcony, central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

3547 William Ave.

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode, situated at 3547 William Ave., is listed for $2,800/month.

You'll find stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in the unit. Pets are not allowed. The building features outdoor space and garage parking. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

3147 New York St.

Over at 3147 New York St., there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse, going for $3,300/month.

The listing promises air conditioning in the unit. Pets are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and garage parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline