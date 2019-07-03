The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Downtown, Miami

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $1,975, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

520 Sixth St.

Listed at $1,300/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 520 Sixth St., is 34.2% less than the $1,975/month median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

111 E. Flagler St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 111 E. Flagler St., is listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning; a fitness center is listed as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1424 N.E. Miami Place

Over at 1424 N.E. Miami Place, there's this 855-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, going for $1,650/month.

In the unit, expect a balcony, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dogs are allowed with a $500 pet deposit.

