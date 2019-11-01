What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Coral Way this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Coral Way?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Coral Way is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

368 S.W. 11th St.

Listed at $1,550/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 368 S.W. 11th St.

The listing promises air conditioning and an eat-in kitchen in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a $70 application fee.

3743 S.W. 27th Terrace

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3743 S.W. 27th Terrace. It's listed for $1,595/month.

The building boasts outdoor space and assigned parking. The listing also promises carpeted floors in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3643 S.W. 29th St.

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3643 S.W. 29th St. It's listed for $1,600/month.

The apartment features in-unit laundry. Animals are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

