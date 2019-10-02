What apartments will $2,000 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,895.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

698 N. E. First Ave.

Listed at $1,955/month, this 603-square-foot studio apartment is located at 698 N. E. First Ave.

The unit offers in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

58 N.E. 14th St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 58 N.E. 14th St. It's listed for $1,950/month for its 1,022 square feet.

The building has secured entry, a fitness center and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a $500 dog fee.

320 S.E. First St.

Here's a 681-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 320 S.E. First St. that's going for $1,977/month.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

69 N.W. Ninth St.

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 69 N.W. Ninth St. It's listed for $2,000/month.

The listing promises quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

