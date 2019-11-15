What apartments will $2,300 rent you in Oceanfront, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oceanfront?

According to Walk Score, this Miami Beach neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Oceanfront is currently hovering around $2,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,300/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

241 28th St.

First, listed at $2,250/month, this 880-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 241 28th St.

The unit includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

4141 Collins Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 4141 Collins Ave. It's listed for $2,300/month for its 950 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry and garage parking. You can expect a balcony in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

2301 Collins Ave.

Last but not least, located at 2301 Collins Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $2,300/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet in the unit. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

