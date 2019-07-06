What will $2,000 rent you in Downtown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,975.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

280 N.E. Second St.

First , check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 280 N.E. Second St. It's listed for $1,950/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and assigned parking. The apartment also features in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

698 N. E. First Ave.

Listed at $1,955/month, this 603-square-foot studio apartment is located at 698 N. E. First Ave.

In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,980/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

The building has a fitness center, a swimming pool, a business center and a door person. In the unit, you can expect granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

151 S.E. First St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 151 S.E. First St. that's going for $2,000/month.

The building has a fitness center, a swimming pool and garage parking. The apartment comes furnished with in-unit laundry and features high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline