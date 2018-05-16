Homeless near Windsor Castle give belongings to police officers

LONDON - As security was increasing in Windsor Wednesday, police officers were taking sleeping bags and other belongings from homeless people living in the streets near the Windsor Castle, The Daily Mail reported.
The officers reportedly told the homeless that the storage of their belongings was voluntary and they would be returned to them on Monday. A video showed Thames Valley Police officers using plastic bags.
More Royal Wedding Headlines
- No adults allowed in Royal wedding's bridal party
- Here is the schedule for the Royal wedding Saturday
- Kensington Palace silent on TMZ reports that Meghan Markle's father is…
- Royal wedding's floral designer picks plants for floral displays at St.…
- Interactive 360 degree view of St. George's Chapel
- Interactive 360 degree view of St. George's Hall
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite Beckhams to their wedding
- Meghan Markle's mom quits her job, US Weekly reports
- Royal wedding cake baker gets Sicilian lemons
- Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars start to arrive in Europe
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to stay in separate hotels night before wedding
- American bishop to preach at royal wedding
- Could Meghan Markle ever be queen?
- Revealed: See what Meghan Markle's wax statues look like
- How does the royal family make its money?
- Royal wedding costs how much!? Some of world's most expensive weddings
- Sweating for the wedding? Meghan Markle has always been fitness junkie
- Homelessness becoming a bigger topic for royal wedding than dress or guests
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their wedding party will have a dress rehearsal Thursday St. George's Cathedral.
The royal procession after the wedding on Saturday will travel through Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road and The Long Walk.
Authorities expect some 100,000 people to be in town for the procession.
Bob Broadhurst, the officer in charge of security for Prince William’s wedding, told Reuters last month officers will be treating everyone in the crowd as a potential terrorist.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.