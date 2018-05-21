Royal couple to move from Nottingham Cottage to palace 21-room apartment

LONDON - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were living at the Nottingham Cottage and will be upgrading to the 21-room property at the Kensington Palace's state apartments.

The property, known as Apartment 1, was the former home of the Queen's cousin, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who moved out last year before renovations began.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were officially a couple November 2016, announced their engagement a year later and they wed on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II also gave her grandson and Markle the York Cottage in the grounds of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, according to House Beautiful UK.

The property is right next to the 22-room property, known as Apartment 1A, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

