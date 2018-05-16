Royal wedding conductor says music will have 'American slant'

LONDON - The British violinist and conductor who will lead the orchestra Saturday during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor said the bride had input on the repertoire, which will have an "American slant."

Christopher Warren-Green was also the conductor for the wedding of Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla Parker-Bowles in 2005 and the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

Prince Charles played a role in selecting the conductor and the repertoire for both of his sons weddings. Warren-Green will be working with Sir James Vivian, the director of music at St. George's Chapel.

"Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works," the Kensington Palace's announcement said.

Warren-Green said Middleton chose William Walton's "Crown Imperial" as a recessional despite his concerns. Markle invited 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason to perform.

David Blackadder will play the trumpet. Luke Bond will be the organist. Elin Manaha Thomas will be the soprano. And they will perform with the Choir of St. George's Chapel and Karen Gibson with the Kingdom Choir.

"Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation," the Kensington Palace's announcement said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.