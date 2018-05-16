Royal wedding's floral designer picks plants for floral displays at St. George's Chapel

Floral designer Philippa Craddock and Keeper of the Gardens John Anderson choose plants for the floral displays at St George's Chapel during the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle, in The Savill Garden, Windsor Great Park on May 16,…

LONDON - Floral designer Philippa Craddock was working with the keeper of the royal gardens, John Anderson, to begin decorations at St. George's Chapel Wednesday.

The was choosing the plants from the garden that will featured in the floral displays at St George's Chapel during the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.

Craddock will be using plants from The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park, in Englefield Green, England.

The Royal Parks Nursery in Hyde Park was growing plants for the wedding including Dusky Cranesbill geraniums.

Workers loaded pale pink roses and white blossoms into a van that traveled to the castle Monday afternoon, according to The Daily Mail.

England-based luxury wedding planner Aimee Dunne told CNBC that she estimates there will be at least $130,000 in flowers at the wedding.

