Sylvester Cancer Center’s ‘Game Changer’ vehicles conduct prostate cancer screenings in Liberty City

MIAMI – The Sylvester Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s game changer vehicles conducted prostate cancer screenings in front of the Liberty Square Community Center in Liberty City on Friday.

The game changer is a mobile unit that goes to communities throughout southeast Florida.

While getting a prostate cancer screening from a mobile unit might sound out of the ordinary, Sylvester Cancer Center Director of Community Outreach and Engagement Paco Castellon told Local 10 News that the screenings are nothing invasive and is encouraging people to get checked out.

“It’s critical that we conduct prostate cancer screenings around the community because it does disproportionately impact Black and brown men,” said Castellon.

The game changer mobile unit has an interview room, exam room and is getting the attention of many in the community.

“It’s been very well received. We’ve had several events -- several men have already been screened,” said Castellon.

The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center teamed up with community partners to bring the unit to neighborhoods that can benefit from it, such as Liberty City.

Community liaison Nathaniel Joseph told Local 10 News that he understands the fear of going to the doctor, but wants people to check up on their health.

“I lost a lot of colleagues to prostate (cancer),” said Joseph. “I have a lot of folks who have medical issues and stuff like that -- they’re scared to go to the doctor, they don’t have insurance and now that it’s free and they bring it here to our community -- it’s very important.”

According to Sylvester data, “When prostate cancer is detected in the earlier stages, there is a 95% chance they can cure it, but when you catch it when it has spread beyond the prostate, there is only a 25% to 30% chance of survival.”

Community partners like Joseph were first in line to get screened Friday morning.

“I’m gonna be the first one to set that example for some other males in the community,” he said.

For additional information on the Sylvester Game Changer vehicles or how to schedule a prostate screening, please visit https://umiamihealth.org/en/sylvester-comprehensive-cancer-center/classes-and-events