Blueberry Drop Biscuit Cobbler

6 cups blueberries

juice of 1 lemon

zest of 1 lemon

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons flour

Drop Biscuits

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups AP flour

1 stick chilled butter, cut into pieces or grated on a box grater

1 1/3 cup cold heavy cream

sanding sugar for the top of the biscuits

Whisk granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and 2 cups flour in a medium bowl. Add butter and toss to coat. Quickly smash butter into flour mixture with your fingers, working until the largest pieces are about the size of a pea.

Gradually stream cream into bowl, tossing flour mixture constantly with a fork to distribute, scraping bottom and sides of the bowl, to bring together into a mass (dough will feel very wet and sticky).

Turn out dough onto a generously floured surface. Pat into a ¾-inch-thick rectangle or square with floured hands. Dust surface with more flour, then cut dough into 4 equal pieces and stack on top of each other. Use a rolling pin to flatten to a ½-inch-thick, dusting with more flour as needed.

Use cutter to punch out biscuits as closely as possible, dipping cutter in flour often.

To make the filing, toss together the blueberries, lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar and flour. Transfer filling to an oven-safe baking dish and place on a sheet tray lined with tin foil.

Arrange chilled biscuits over filling, fitting snugly so they’re touching with only a few gaps. Brush generously with butter; sprinkle with raw sugar.

Bake in a preheated 400˚F oven for 10 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 350˚F and bake another 25-35 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown and the filing is bubbly. Let cool slightly.