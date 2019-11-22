Pumpkin Spiced Snickerdoodles
Recipe from Max Santiago, Batch, The Cookie Company, Ft. Lauderdale
395 grams butter
765 grams sugar
4 grams kosher salt
115 grams whole eggs
10 grams vanilla extract
788 grams all-purpose flour
15 grams baking soda
10 grams pumpkin spice
1. Cream together the butter, sugar, and salt until light and fluffy
2. Add the eggs and vanilla extract in three batches, mixing well in between each batch.
3. In a separate bowl whisk well the flour, baking soda, and spices. Sift
4. Add all the dry at once to the egg mixture.
5. Mix on low speed until just incorporated. Scraping bowl once in between mixing.
6. Scoop to desire size. Refrigerate overnight for at least 3 hours.
7. Coat in pumpkin spice sugar (4 cups of sugar + 2 Tbsp of Pumpkin Spice ) before baking.
8. Bake at 400˚F until golden brown, rotating once in between baking.
Pumpkin Glaze
390 grams butter, melted (not boiled)
1275 grams powdered sugar
250 grams pumpkin puree
50 grams milk, heat to just before boiling in the microwave
10 grams vanilla extract
1 Tbsp pumpkin spice
1. Whisk everything together until smooth
2. Separate into 2 parts
3. Microwave one half at a time just until warm (DO NOT GET HOT)
4. 30 seconds to stir then 15 stir
5. Spoon over cooked cookies and sprinkle with caramelized pumpkin seeds before it dries
Maple Caramelized Pumpkin Seeds
4 cups pumpkin seeds
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup sugar
1. Coat the pumpkin seeds in maple syrup.
2. Cook in a sauté pan over medium high heat stirring constantly until all of the maple dissolves and the pumpkin seeds are lightly toasted, 3-5 minutes.
3. Sprinkle sugar over and continue to cook until sugar dissolves and pepitas are still lightly toasted, 3-5 minutes.
5. Let cool completely before using. Store airtight at room temp.
