Turkey Gravy

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons AP flour

½ cup white wine

4 cups turkey stock, kept warm

pan drippings reserved from cooking the turkey (strained and defatted)

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon.

Kosher salt, to taste

Melt the butter in a medium pan. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the wine, reduce almost all of the way down. Slowly add the stock, whisking to avoid any lumps. Add the reserved pan drippings from roasting your turkey. Whisk in the tarragon and taste for season.

Note : We added about ½ cup of pan drippings. It you have a large amount of drippings, increase your butter and flour by a tablespoon.

Turley Stock

2 turkey necks

1-2 turkey wings, cut into thirds (ask you butcher to do this for you)

2 yellow onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled, and chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 bay leaf

5 black peppercorns

1 cup white wine

water, to cover (cold)

Place the necks and wings on a roasting pan and in a 400˚F oven for 30 minutes.

Add the roasted bones, vegetables, bay leaf, peppercorns and white wine in a sauce pot. Heat on medium, reduce wine almost all the way down. Add 2 quarts of either cold water or unsalted chicken stock or broth. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer for about 1 hour. Strain, reduce using the same pot about 1/2 of the way down.