Whole Roasted Beef Tenderloin :

1 whole beef tenderloin, trimmed and tied with butcher’s twine (you can ask your butcher to do this for you)

ghee, or oil and butter for searing the tenderloin

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Allow the tenderloin to sit out at room temperature, uncovered, for at least an hour before roasting. Season well with salt and pepper. Heat a cast iron pan or griddle to medium high. Add a spoonful of ghee to your cast iron and sear the tenderloin on all sides until golden brown. Transfer to a roasting pan or baking pan lined with a roasting rack.

For roasting

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

picked rosemary, chopped

picked thyme, chopped

Preheat your oven to 250˚F. Make a paste with the olive oil, garlic, and herbs. Brush the paste over the tenderloin. Cook for about 20-25 minutes or until your desired doneness. Allow to rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing.

Horseradish Cream

1 cup Crème fraiche or sour cream

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

juice of half a lemon

salt and cracked black pepper

Whisk together all ingredients.