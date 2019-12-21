Chocolate Pear Upside-Down Cake

For the pear topping

½ cup butter, melted

½ cup brown sugar

1 large (29 ounces) canned pears, drained, juice reserved

For the cake

1 2/3 cups sifted cake flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup light brown sugar

¾ cup dark brown sugar

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled

¾ cup strong brewed coffee

2 cups chocolate chips

To prepare the cake topping:

Slice the fat end of each pear slice into strips, leaving the whole pear intact.

Pour the melted butter into the cake pan. Top with the brown sugar. Layer pears into a single layer, fanning out the cut ends of the pears slightly. Pour about ¼ cup of the pear liquid around the pan.

Preheat the oven to 350˚F.

Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

Cream the butter and sugars together until smooth, about 3 minutes, then stir in the vanilla. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating 2 minutes after each addition. Beat in the melted chocolate and gradually stir in the hot coffee.

Add the flour mixture, one-third at time, beating well after each addition. Pour batter into the pan(s) and bake for about 25 minutes until a cake tester (or toothpick) inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes. To unmold, run a knife around the edge and invert onto a plate and carefully remove the cake pan.