Lamb Shanks

4 lamb shanks, rinsed and patted dry

kosher salt

ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil (any oil can be substituted)

1½ cups onion, small dice

¾ cups celery, small dice

¾ cups carrot, small dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups red wine

4-6 cups chicken stock, as needed

28 ounce can San Manzano tomatoes, drained and juice discarded, tomatoes chopped

large pinch red crushed chili flake

2 sprigs thyme and 1 spring rosemary, tied in a bundle with butcher twine

2 bay leaves

zest from 1 orange, save juice

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped fine

*I added Fish sauce salt for extra flavor

preheat your oven to 400°F.

Season the lamb well with salt and black pepper on both sides. Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat. Working in batches if necessary, sear the lamb well on both sides until golden brown. Remove the lamb once it’s seared. Add the onions, celery and carrots and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the wine, reduce almost all of the way down. Add the lamb and tomatoes to the pan. Add enough stock to cover the lamb ¾ of the way up. Add the remaining ingredients except for the parsley. Cover the pan and braise for 2-2 ½ hours until the meat is tender and easily pulls away from the bones.

ALWAYS MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ENOUGH LIQUID IN THE PAN.

Cook, uncovered the last 30-40 minutes. Remove the lamb shanks from the pan carefully as the meat can easily fall off the bone, I use a spatula and a tong. Pour the cooking liquid into a container and cool to easily remove all the fat from the top.

Before serving, reduce the sauce in a small pan about ½ of the way down before serving. Add the reserved orange juice, taste for seasoning and pour over the lamb when serving.

*the best way to keep the lamb shanks is allow them to cool, wrap each one in plastic wrap, tightly. When you are ready to serve, remove the plastic wrap and heat in a low oven, 250˚F until warmed through.

Couscous

1-12 ounce box couscous

large pinch kosher salt

pinch freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint

¼ cup finely chopped fresh dill

Water, heated to a simmer

¾ cups pine nuts, toasted until golden brown in just enough oil to coat the pine nuts

¾ cup of your favorite dry fruit, diced small (we used apricots, dates and cranberries)

Place the couscous into a bowl. Toss with the salt, pepper, oil and spices. Add boiling water just until the water comes up to the top of the couscous, cover tightly with plastic wrap. Steam for only about 20 minutes. Toss the couscous with a little of the pine nut oil, the herbs, pine nuts, and the dried fruit. Toss well and taste for seasoning.