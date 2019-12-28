Dulce de Leche crepes
NYE 2019
Dulce de Leche crepes
2 eggs
1 cup flour
1 cup milk
1 tablespoon melted butter
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon sugar
In a bowl, whisk the eggs very well. Add ½ of the flour, add salt and sugar and mix well. Add the milk and butter and mix well. Add the rest of the flour. Let rest for 30 minutes.
Heat a crepe or egg pan, using the tiniest amount of butter or oil spray.
Add 2-3 ounces of the crepe mixture spreading it out as much as possible to make thin crepes. When the borders turn golden brown, flip over. Cook another 30 seconds or so and remove; repeat until you’ve used all the batter.
For serving:
Your favorite Dulce de Leche
Sugar, for bruleeing
Lightly sweetened whipped cream
Fill the crepes with a generous spoonful of dulce le leche. As you roll up each crepe, transfer to a heatproof surface. Sprinkle with sugar and use a torch to broil the sugar until golden. Serve the crepes warm with whipped cream.
