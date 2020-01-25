Individual 7 Layer Dip

refried black beans (recipe follows)

lime crema (recipe follows)

grated cheddar cheese

tomato salsa (recipe below)

guacamole (recipe below)

sliced caslevetrono olives

tortilla chips, for serving

Black Refried Beans

1 large (29 ounce) can black beans, drained, liquid reserved

2 tablespoons neutral oil, like grapeseed or canola

½ cup onions, diced small

2 cloves garlic, minced

pinch cumin

1 jalapeno roasted, stemmed and seeds, peeled and diced small

kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Cook the onion and garlic in the oil over medium heat. When soft add the beans, cumin and season with a heavy pinch of salt. Continue cooking over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, smashing the beans as you cook. If mixture gets too dry, add in the reserved liquid about ¼ cup at a time. Fold in the roasted jalapeno and taste, season with salt and pepper.

Lime Crema

1½ cups sour cream, divided

zest and juice of 1 lime

6-8 sprigs cilantro

kosher salt

Puree half the sour cream with the lime juice and cilantro until smooth. Fold in the remaining sour cream and lime zest. Season to taste with salt.

Fresh Tomato Salsa

2 pounds ripe tomatoes, chopped

juice from ½ a lime

¼ cup onion, diced small

1 serrano chili, seeded and diced small

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

splash of tequila if desired

Place all ingredients into a food processor. Pulse until desired consistency is reached. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.