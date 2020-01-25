Individual 7 Layer Dip
The Super-b Bowl LIV’s In Miami
Individual 7 Layer Dip
refried black beans (recipe follows)
lime crema (recipe follows)
grated cheddar cheese
tomato salsa (recipe below)
guacamole (recipe below)
sliced caslevetrono olives
tortilla chips, for serving
Black Refried Beans
1 large (29 ounce) can black beans, drained, liquid reserved
2 tablespoons neutral oil, like grapeseed or canola
½ cup onions, diced small
2 cloves garlic, minced
pinch cumin
1 jalapeno roasted, stemmed and seeds, peeled and diced small
kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Cook the onion and garlic in the oil over medium heat. When soft add the beans, cumin and season with a heavy pinch of salt. Continue cooking over medium heat for 6-8 minutes, smashing the beans as you cook. If mixture gets too dry, add in the reserved liquid about ¼ cup at a time. Fold in the roasted jalapeno and taste, season with salt and pepper.
Lime Crema
1½ cups sour cream, divided
zest and juice of 1 lime
6-8 sprigs cilantro
kosher salt
Puree half the sour cream with the lime juice and cilantro until smooth. Fold in the remaining sour cream and lime zest. Season to taste with salt.
Fresh Tomato Salsa
2 pounds ripe tomatoes, chopped
juice from ½ a lime
¼ cup onion, diced small
1 serrano chili, seeded and diced small
2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
splash of tequila if desired
Place all ingredients into a food processor. Pulse until desired consistency is reached. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.