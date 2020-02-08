Crab Cakes

1 pound lump crab meat, picked through for shells

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup Honeycrisp apple, peeled, diced small

¼ cup celery, small diced

2 tablespoons red onion, small diced

a dash of celery salt

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chives, sliced thin

1 tablespoon dill, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

flour, for dredging

6 eggs, whisked

3 cups panko

Oil for frying

Mix together the mayonnaise with the apple, celery, red onion, celery salt, Old Bay and herbs. Add in the crab and mix to combine, breaking up some of the crab into small pieces. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place the flour in a shallow dish, place the eggs in another dish and the panko in a third dish. Have a plate or baking dish ready for the formed crab cakes. Using about ¼-1/3 cup of mix at a time, form patties. Carefully dredge the patties in the flour, then submerge in the egg wash. Transfer to the panko and coat well. Transfer the formed crab cakes to the tray. Chill the crab cakes for at least 30 minutes.

When ready to fry, fill a shallow cast iron pan with about 1/3-inch of oil and heat to 350˚F. Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Fry the crab cakes until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove, drain on paper towels and lightly season with salt. Serve with mustard sauce.

Joe’s Stone Crab Mustard Sauce

1 tablespoon Colman's dry mustard, or more to taste

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Worcestershire

1 teaspoon A-1 sauce

2 tablespoons light cream

salt

Place the mustard in a mixing bowl or the bowl of an electric mixer. Add the mayonnaise and beat for 1 minute. Add the Worcestershire, A-1, cream, and a pinch of salt and beat until the mixture is well blended and creamy. If you’d like a little more mustardy bite, whisk in ½ teaspoon more dry mustard until well blended. Chill the sauce, covered, until serving.