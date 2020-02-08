Grand Marnier Soufflé

Recipe adapted from Jacques Pépi, Foodandwine.com

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

unsalted butter, softened, for greasing

crème pâtissière, at room temperature

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier

1 tablespoon orange zest

6 large egg whites, at room temperature

powdered sugar, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375˚F with oven rack in lower third of oven. Stir together granulated sugar and flour in a small bowl; set aside. Rub inside of soufflé dish/es with butter. We used 8 ounce dishes. Dust with granulated sugar, shaking out excess.

Stir together crème pâtissière, Grand Marnier, and orange zest in a large bowl. Beat egg whites in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer on medium speed until glossy and stiff peaks form, about 4 minutes. Whisk about one-third of egg whites into crème pâtissière mixture until well incorporated. Gently fold in remaining egg whites until just incorporated. Pour mixture into prepared dish. Place dish on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake in preheated oven until soufflé is puffed and golden brown. Ours took about 12 minutes but if you’re baking in a larger soufflé dish, it could take 40 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

Crème Pâtissière

2/3 cup granulated sugar

3 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

Whisk together sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla in a medium bowl until mixture is pale yellow and “makes ribbons,” 3 to 4 minutes. Add flour; whisk until smooth.

Bring milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium, about 3 minutes. Gradually add milk to egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. Return mixture to saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium, whisking constantly, about 3 minutes. Boil mixture, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl; press plastic wrap directly onto surface. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour. Mixture can be chilled, covered, for up to 3 days.