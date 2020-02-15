Martha Stewart's One-Pan Pasta

Recipe adapted from Food52

12 ounces linguine

12 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes, halved or quartered if large

1 onion, thinly sliced (about 2 cups)

4 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

large pinch red pepper flakes (you can use more depending on how spicy you’d like the dish to be)

2 sprigs basil, plus torn leaves for garnish

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

coarse salt

freshly ground black pepper

4½ cups cold water, plus more if needed

freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Combine pasta, tomatoes, onion, garlic, red-pepper flakes, basil, oil, 2 teaspoons salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and cold water in a large straight-sided skillet (the linguine should lie flat).

Bring to a boil over high heat. Boil mixture, stirring and turning pasta frequently with tongs or a fork, until pasta is al dente and water has nearly evaporated, about 9 minutes. Taste pasta for doneness, if the pasta needs to cook a bit longer or the pan seems to dry, you can add ½ cup of water at a time.

Season to taste with salt and pepper, divide among 4 bowls, and garnish with basil. Serve with olive oil and Parmesan.