Bourbon Bread Pudding

2 tablespoons butter

1 large loaf brioche bread, cut into small cubes (about 8-9 cups)

1 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

3 cups cream

2 cups milk

5 eggs, beaten

1 cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup bourbon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch salt

pinch of ground nutmeg

whipped cream for serving, if desired

Use the 2 tablespoons of butter to generously butter your baking dish, set aside. Arrange the bread cubes on a baking sheet and dry the bread in a 200˚F oven until very dry, but no color. Transfer to a large bowl. Add in the toasted pecans.

In a second bowl, whisk together the cream, milk, eggs, brown sugar, bourbon, vanilla, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg. Pour the mixture over the bread cubes and allow to soak for about 30 minutes.

Bake the bread pudding in a preheated 350˚F oven for 40-50 minutes until golden brown and puffed.

Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.