Potato Rolls
Recipe from Bon Appétit
6-ounces Yukon Gold potato, scrubbed
1 cup whole milk
½ cup melted butter
1½ cups all-purpose flour
2 ¼-ounce envelopes active dry yeast
3 tablespoons sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 yolk, beaten
22/3 cups bread flour, plus more if needed
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon Maldon salt
butter for the brushing the bread and the baking dish
Boil potato in a small saucepan of boiling water (no need to add salt) until a paring knife passes through flesh with no resistance, 30-40 minutes; drain. When cool enough to handle, pass through ricer into a small bowl (peel won’t go through; discard).
Mix milk and ¾ cup riced potato in the bowl of a stand mixer with whisk attachment until no lumps remain. Add the butter and mix until incorporated. Check the temperature of the liquid; it should register between 105 and 110 degrees. Switch to dough hook. Add all-purpose flour, yeast and sugar and mix on medium speed, scraping bottom and sides of bowl as needed, until a very wet, sticky dough forms, about 2 minutes.
Let dough rise, uncovered, in a warm spot, 30 minutes (it will have puffed slightly).
Add eggs, egg yolk, 2⅔ cups bread flour, and the 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, mix on medium-high, adding more bread flour if needed, until dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Brush surface of dough with butter, cover, and let rise in a warm spot 30 minutes (dough should rise 1½ times its initial size).
Turn out dough onto a lightly oiled surface and divide into 18 pieces; roll each into a ball using your palm. Brush a 13”x9" baking dish with butter and place balls side by side in dish (rolls will be touching). Brush tops with more butter. Let sit, uncovered, in a warm spot 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush dough again with butter and sprinkle with the Maldon salt. Bake rolls until deep golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Transfer dish to a wire rack and let rolls cool in dish 10 minutes. Turn out rolls onto rack and let cool 30 minutes before serving.
