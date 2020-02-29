Potato Rolls

Recipe from Bon Appétit

6-ounces Yukon Gold potato, scrubbed

1 cup whole milk

½ cup melted butter

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 ¼-ounce envelopes active dry yeast

3 tablespoons sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 yolk, beaten

22/3 cups bread flour, plus more if needed

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon Maldon salt

butter for the brushing the bread and the baking dish

Boil potato in a small saucepan of boiling water (no need to add salt) until a paring knife passes through flesh with no resistance, 30-40 minutes; drain. When cool enough to handle, pass through ricer into a small bowl (peel won’t go through; discard).

Mix milk and ¾ cup riced potato in the bowl of a stand mixer with whisk attachment until no lumps remain. Add the butter and mix until incorporated. Check the temperature of the liquid; it should register between 105 and 110 degrees. Switch to dough hook. Add all-purpose flour, yeast and sugar and mix on medium speed, scraping bottom and sides of bowl as needed, until a very wet, sticky dough forms, about 2 minutes.

Let dough rise, uncovered, in a warm spot, 30 minutes (it will have puffed slightly).

Add eggs, egg yolk, 2⅔ cups bread flour, and the 1 tablespoon of kosher salt, mix on medium-high, adding more bread flour if needed, until dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Brush surface of dough with butter, cover, and let rise in a warm spot 30 minutes (dough should rise 1½ times its initial size).

Turn out dough onto a lightly oiled surface and divide into 18 pieces; roll each into a ball using your palm. Brush a 13”x9" baking dish with butter and place balls side by side in dish (rolls will be touching). Brush tops with more butter. Let sit, uncovered, in a warm spot 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Brush dough again with butter and sprinkle with the Maldon salt. Bake rolls until deep golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Transfer dish to a wire rack and let rolls cool in dish 10 minutes. Turn out rolls onto rack and let cool 30 minutes before serving.