Twice-Cooked Potatoes, Loaded

1 pound marble or fingerling potatoes

6 strips very cold bacon

olive oil, if needed

1 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 bunch scallions, sliced thin

1 cup grated cheddar or jack cheese

kosher salt, to taste

Cook the potatoes in the simmering water until tender; drain, allow the potatoes to cool.

Smash the potatoes until they are about ½ to ¼-inch thick.

Small dice the bacon and cook bacon in a pan until golden brown and crispy. Remove from pan, and place on paper towels. Cook the smashed potatoes in the bacon fat, add a little olive oil to the pan. Potatoes will be golden brown and crispy on both sides. Remove, drain on paper towels, season with salt.

Mix the sour cream and hot sauce, if necessary, add water to thin the mixture enough to drizzle over the potatoes. Top with crispy bacon, scallions and cheese.